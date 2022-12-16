Why did Nikola shoot up today? Investors like the new green hydrogen deal

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) rallied for a second consecutive day after the company announced it entered into a strategic relationship with Plug Power (PLUG) focused on moving the hydrogen economy forward.

The timing of the rally is interesting with Tesla and several other former EV darlings being sold off during the week.

Details on the Nikola-Plug Power deal: The green hydrogen supply agreement will start on January 1. Plug Power (PLUG) will ramp up green hydrogen to Nikola (NKLA) up to 125 tons per day as its hydrogen production network continues to come online. The agreement anticipates 125 TPD volume by the end of 2026, with 80% under a take-or-pay contract. Nikola has awarded Plug the contract to provide one 30 TPD hydrogen liquefaction system for Nikola's recently announced Arizona hydrogen hub. The Plug designed, engineered and manufactured liquefaction system is for the first phase of Nikola's Arizona hydrogen hub, with a potential to scale up to 150 TPD.