Wall Street finished lower again on Friday, although the major U.S. equity averages cut their losses late in the day. Ongoing concerns about Federal Reserve policy continued to apply downward pressure, with stocks extending their losing streak to three straight days.

Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -1.0%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -1.1% and the Dow (DJI) ended -0.9%.

Adding to a decline of more than 3% during the previous session, the Nasdaq slumped another 105.11 points to close at 10,705.41. The S&P 500 declined 43.39 points to end at 3,852.36, while the Dow Jones retreated 281.76 points to finish at 32,920.46. The Dow has fallen more than 1,000 points over the past two sessions.

All 11 S&P sectors finished the day lower. The interest rate-sensitive Real Estate segment led the retreat, falling by 3%. Utilities, Info Tech, Health Care, Energy and Consumer Discretionary all dropped more than 1%.

"Each of the four major indices – the S&P500, the Nasdaq, the Dow and the Russell 2000 – closed out this week at levels not seen since the November 10 big move up following the CPI print at the time," Cestrian Capital Research's Alex King told Seeking Alpha. "Now, it’s opex day today. And since people forget that options expiries always cause craziness, this apparently dire state of affairs in the indices will of course extinguish all hope for the future, be it a Santa rally or the longer-term desire to maybe one day buy nice things again."

King added: "But if you zoom out, each of the indices have just put in a standard retracement down off of the highs made since the year’s lows. Nothing in this week’s market looks like a bear signal to us. We continue to look higher towards year end and through 2023."

Trading this week was centered around the Fed policy, with the central bank announcing a rate hike of 50 basis points and issuing hawkish projections for 2023. Meanwhile, a wave of disappointing economic news raised the specter that the Fed will continue hiking rates into an economic slowdown, further raising fears of a recession.

This tone was encapsulated on Friday by remarks from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who stated that policymakers still have a "long way to go" to get inflation down to the central bank's target of 2%.

Looking to the fixed-income market, bond trading was mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 3 basis points to 3.48% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) dropped 5 basis points to reach 4.19%.

Among active stocks, Adobe (ADBE) posted gains following the release of better-than-expected earnings news.