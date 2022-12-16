An increase in redemption requests at some high-profile non-publicly traded private equity real estate and credit funds has caused the Securities and Exchange Commission to look into the impact on the market and circumstances of the events.

The SEC has contacted Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and its competitor Starwood Real Estate Income Trust seeking information on how the firms handled redemptions and if affiliates sold ahead of clients, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The inquiries don't imply that either company engaged in wrongdoing or is under investigation.

Once only available to institutional and the most sophisticated individual investors, the firms have been expanding access to the funds. The promise of higher returns attracted more investors, but the tradeoff is the limits placed on their ability to cash out of the funds.

On Dec. 1, Blackstone (BX) Real Estate Investment Trust, which had assets under management of ~$70B at Sept. 30, 2022, said it received repurchase requests for 2.7% of net assets value in October, exceeding its monthly limit of 2%, and eating up the majority of its 5% quarterly limit. That triggered a proration for the remaining 2.3% of NAV for the quarter. In November, it honored about 43% of each investor's repurchase request.

Bloomberg said the Starwood fund also saw an increase in withdrawal requests. Both funds limited redemptions in recent weeks, it said.

Blackstone (BX) stock dipped 2.8% in Friday trading, closing at $75.25 per share, its lowest close since April 2021. Other publicly traded private equity firms also fell during the session. Apollo Global Management (APO) declined 2.5% and KKR (KKR) slid 2.0%.

SA contributor Jonathan Weber said the Blackstone's (BX) BREIT problems appear overblown as the REIT holds high-quality assets in attractive markets.