Ford (NYSE:F) was the sharpest decliner in a down day for auto stocks on Friday.

Shares of the Detroit-based auto manufacturer slid 7.06% on Friday, leading the pack as competitors General Motors (GM) -3.88% and Tesla -4.72% slumped as well. Rising interest rates, a darkening macro backdrop, and higher input costs have put pressure on auto stocks as of late. Costs are accelerating especially quickly for those automakers investing heavily in their respective EV transitions.

Ford (F) has moved to substantially hike the price of its F-150 Lightning EV in 2022 due to inflationary impacts. Amid rising component costs and persistent supply chain challenges, the automaker has hiked the price of the F-150 Lightning Pro from about $40K upon its debut to just under $56K as of the latest price increase. The latest increase is the second such price hike of the fourth calendar quarter.

