Singapore-based Primech files for proposed $23M US IPO

Dec. 16, 2022 4:40 PM ETPrimech Holdings Ltd. (PMEC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Singapore-based Primech Holdings (PMEC) has updated its filing for a $23M US initial public offering.

The cleaning and maintenance services provider said that it plans to offer 5M shares priced between $4 and $5 per share, which would raise around $23M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 750K additional shares to cover over-allotments.

A selling shareholder will also be offering 712K shares. Primech will not be receiving any proceeds from that sale.

Pacific Century and Spartan Capital are serving as lead bookrunners. The company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PMEC.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, Primech reported a net loss of $1.3M on revenue of $54.4M.

Primech first filed for an IPO in March.

For more on Primech, check out Donovan Jones's "Primech Readies $23M US IPO."

