Tegna gains after buyer waives some contractual rights to appease regulators
Dec. 16, 2022 4:42 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- TV broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) rose 2.2% in after hours trading after Standard General said it has waived some contractual rights in its planned acquisition to help appease regulator concerns.
- Standard General said regulators have expressed concerns that its Tegna (TGNA) acquisition may result in negative impacts on cable and satellite TV consumers in an environment where the government is focused on inflation, according to a statement. To address the concerns Standards General said it's committed to waive certain contractual results it would have had as a result of the Tegna deal.
- "We look forward to continue working collaboratively with regulators to complete their review of the proposed transaction and proceed to closing," Tegna said in the statement.
- The Standard General statement comes after Tegna late last month announced that the sale received no objections from Team Telecom. The transaction is still awaiting approval the Federal Communications Commission and the Dept. of Justice.
- Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General for $24/share in cash.
