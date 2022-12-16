Ero Copper ups existing credit facility limit to $150M

Dec. 16, 2022 5:08 PM ETEro Copper Corp. (ERO), ERO:CAERO:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) on Friday announced that it has amended its existing senior secured revolving credit facility.
  • Entered amendment to increase amount under credit facility from $75 million to $150 million and extend the maturity from March 2025 to December 2026.
  • The amended credit facility is expected to close by December 23, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • The company said its pro forma liquidity as of September 30, 2022 is about $510 million, consisting of $210 million cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments of nearly $150 million, and $150 million of amended credit facility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.