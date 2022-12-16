Ero Copper ups existing credit facility limit to $150M
Dec. 16, 2022 5:08 PM ETEro Copper Corp. (ERO), ERO:CAERO:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) on Friday announced that it has amended its existing senior secured revolving credit facility.
- Entered amendment to increase amount under credit facility from $75 million to $150 million and extend the maturity from March 2025 to December 2026.
- The amended credit facility is expected to close by December 23, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
- The company said its pro forma liquidity as of September 30, 2022 is about $510 million, consisting of $210 million cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments of nearly $150 million, and $150 million of amended credit facility.
