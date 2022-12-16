Fed, FDIC finds issues with Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas's living wills
Dec. 16, 2022 5:09 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS), BNPZY, BNPQY, BNPQFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Two U.S. regulators identified problems n the so-called living will plans submitted by Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCPK:BNPZY), the Federal Reserve Board and Federal Deposit Insurance Cor. said Friday.
- The banks were mentioned by the two agencies, which jointly review the resolution plans for 71 domestic and foreign banks. Under the regulation, which was adopted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the institutions must describe its strategy "for rapid and orderly resolution in the event of its material financial distress or failure."
- Credit Suisse's (CS) 2021 submission contained two deficiencies pertaining to resolution planning cash flow forecasting capabilities and the governance for its U.S. operations, the report said.
- The BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) 2021 submission was found to have a shortcoming related to the continuity in resolution of its securities repurchase agreement activity for its U.S. operations, the Fed and FDIC said.
- The two agencies did not identify shortcomings or deficiencies in the plans from the other banking organizations.
