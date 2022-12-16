Why did Curaleaf stock jump today? Last-minute hope for marijuana banking legislation
Dec. 16, 2022 5:19 PM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), along with other major multi-state operators, closed up significantly today. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) added 12%.
- The reason for Friday's jump is likely due to a renewed effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to get the SAFE Banking Act passed.
- Schumer is attempting to get the legislation included in the omnibus spending bill.
- SAFE Banking, which would allow legal cannabis businesses to work with the US banking system, has been passed many times in the House but never in the Senate.
