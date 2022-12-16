Why did Curaleaf stock jump today? Last-minute hope for marijuana banking legislation

Dec. 16, 2022 5:19 PM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Curaleaf marijuana dispensary

Lawrence Glass

  • Shares of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), along with other major multi-state operators, closed up significantly today. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLFadded 12%.
  • The reason for Friday's jump is likely due to a renewed effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to get the SAFE Banking Act passed.
  • Schumer is attempting to get the legislation included in the omnibus spending bill.
  • SAFE Banking, which would allow legal cannabis businesses to work with the US banking system, has been passed many times in the House but never in the Senate.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.