Lockheed Martin awarded $302.24M and $245.75M contracts by U.S. government

Dec. 16, 2022 5:19 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was awarded a $302.24M undefinitized contract action for the proof of manufacture, production, spares, production support material, and engineering support for components related to the MK 48 heavyweight torpedo all up round.
  • The company was also awarded a $245.75M against a previously issued basic ordering agreement.
  • The second order provides program management support, non-recurring engineering, F-35B/C laser shock peening, depot site support, contractor field and regional depot modification installations in support of retrofit and modification efforts for the F-35 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Comments

