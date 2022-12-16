Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT) advanced more than 2% in the past week, comparable bright spots among industrial stocks. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, edged down by 1% for the week for a second straight week of losses.

Boeing (BA) this week received the biggest order for commercial aircraft in history as United Airlines (UAL) agreed to buy 100 twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners with an option to buy 100 more. The carrier also will buy 100 of Boeing’s (BA) 737 MAX single-aisle jets.

Caterpillar (CAT) held on to its early-week gains, when cooler-than-expected inflation data triggered a broad rally. The maker of heavy machinery has seen mostly positive analyst sentiment on the expectation that infrastructure spending will be supportive next year.

General Electric (GE) fell four out of five days this week as investors continue to weigh how the industrial conglomerate will be valued as its GE Healthcare business spins off to shareholders in a few weeks. The United Airlines (UAL) order for Boeing (BA) planes helped to lift GE (GE) shares early in the week, but the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone may have diminished enthusiasm.

The broad declines reversed a rally at the beginning of the week as slowing inflation data led investors to speculate the Fed would be less aggressive in its rate hikes. The central bank’s updated rate forecasts on Wednesday and slowing retail sales data on Thursday spurred recession fears, triggering a selloff.

All three indexes posted losses for the week, adding to the prior week's declines: S&P 500 -2.1%, Dow Jones industrials -1.7%, Nasdaq Composite -2.7%.