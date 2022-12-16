Hot Stocks: COF hits 52-week low; MAXR more than doubles on takeover deal; GH plunges; AGYS surges

Dec. 16, 2022

Stocks finished lower for a third consecutive session, as investors continued to fret about higher interest rates and the fate of the economy. The S&P 500 dropped more than 1%, recording its lowest close since the first half of November.

Looking at individual stocks, Guardant Health (GH) represented a standout decliner, losing more than a quarter of its value following the release of study results related to its colorectal cancer test. Meanwhile, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) added to its recent weakness to set a new 52-week low.

Bucking the general downward trend, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) more than doubled in value on news of a takeover deal. At the same time, a positive reaction to a contract win sent Agilysys (AGYS) to a new 52-week high.

Standout Gainer

News of a takeover deal sent Maxar Technologies (MAXR) skyrocketing, with the stock soaring more than 120%. This came as the company agreed to be acquired by Advent International in a transaction that values the space and satellite imagery company at $6.4B.

The deal calls for a purchase price of $53 per share in cash. The transaction is projected to close in mid-2023.

MAXR surged $28.83 to finish Friday's action at $51.93. The closing price also represented a fresh intraday 52-week high.

Standout Decliner

The release of trial results prompted a massive slide in Guardant Health (GH), with the stock plunging 27%.

The study related to a blood test for colorectal cancer in average-risk adults. The data said the test showed 83% sensitivity and 90% specificity.

Following the announcement of the data, GH finished the session at $30.06, a decline of $11.20 on the day. With the drop, the stock reached its lowest close since May, although it remained off a 52-week low of $27.65. Shares have fallen a total of 70% in 2022.

Notable New High

Agilysys (AGYS) surged 9% after Wall Street reacted positively to a contract win from Marriott, which will deploy the firm's property management system. With the advance, the stock reached a new 52-week high.

BTIG upgraded AGYS to Buy from Neutral, calling the Marriott deal a "game-changing contract win."

AGYS finished Friday's session at $76.50, a gain of $6.10 on the day. During the session, the stock touched an intraday 52-week high of $82.17.

With the advance, the stock jumped above a recent trading range, adding to gains posted earlier in the year. Shares have generally been trending higher since May, accumulating a 73% advance for 2022 as a whole.

Notable New Low

Capital One Financial (COF) recorded its third consecutive day of declines, as shares of the credit card giant fell another 4% and slipped to a new 52-week week low. The stock came under pressure this week amid signs of increasing financial distress among consumers.

COF slumped $3.75 on Friday to close at $90.10. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $89.22. Along with losses posted earlier in the year, COF is now down about 39% for 2022 as a whole.

Earlier this week, COF reported monthly statistics that showed that rates of delinquencies and net charge-offs both rose in November.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

Comments

