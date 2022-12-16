Cerberus holder discloses 25.5% stake in Comscore

  • Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) stockholder Pine Investor (affiliated with investment adviser Cerberus Capital Management) has disclosed it now holds a 25.5% stake in the measurement company.
  • Pine's form 13D filing notes beneficial ownership of 30,753,644 shares of Comscore.
  • That follows 10 different purchases of the company's stock since Nov. 11, most notably a buy of 1.5M shares on Dec. 6, when Comscore's share price was $1.10, its session low that day.
  • The stock has since moved up 13.6% to land at $1.25 as of Friday's close.

