TuSimple is expected to cut half its workforce next week
Dec. 17, 2022 8:49 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) plans to cut 700 employees next week, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The job elimination would represent about potentially half of the company's workforce next week and will coincide with some scaling back up efforts to build and test autonomous truck driving systems.
- TuSimple (TSP) has not issued an official statement on the report, but sources told the WSJ an announcement is likely on Tuesday.
- C-suite shakeup: The self-driving truck startup removed its Chief Executive Officer Xiaodi Hou in October following an investigation by the board. As part of its refresh, TuSimple (TSP) appointed interim CFO Eric Tapia to fill the position on a full-time basis and the company appointed three new independent board members.
- Shares of TuSimple (TSP) have lost 96% of their value in 2022 to send the market cap on the stock down to $348M.
Comments