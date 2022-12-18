VF Corp. evaluating sale of Jansport backpack business - report
Dec. 18, 2022
- VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) is considering the potential sale of its Jansport backpack business.
- A transaction may value Jansport at about $500 million, according to a Bloomberg report from late Friday, which cited people familiar. VF (VFC) hasn't made a final determination if it will sell the unit or it may decided to keep it.
- Shares of the VF (VFC), the owner of Northface, Vans and Timberland brands, have dropped 64% this year.
- The potential sale comes after VF Corp. (VFC) fell 11% on Dec. 5 after the apparel and footwear manufacturer announced the retirement of its CEO and trimmed its 2023 outlook.
