Billionaire Elon Musk started a poll on Twitter (TWTR) on Sunday, asking its users if he should step down as the social media giant's CEO.

"Should I step down as the head of Twitter?" Musk asked hundreds of millions of Twitter users, noting, "I will abide by the results of this poll." With 10 hours left for the poll to close, more than 5.8M had responded, with 58% saying "Yes."

It is unclear whether Musk has succession planning in mind for Twitter if users vote him out. In October, Musk, the world's richest man until recently, completed his $44B acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), leading to the immediate resignations of its then Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

Musk also said in a follow-up tweet that "there will be a vote for major policy changes" at the company in the future.

The poll comes days after Tesla (TSLA) shares reached a 52-week low amid investor concerns over Musk's Twitter (TWTR) distraction. On Friday, media reports indicated that Musk reached out to one of the automaker's investors, seeking additional funds for the deal.