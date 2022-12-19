Leidos bags $334M contract from Air Force Research Lab

Dec. 19, 2022 2:51 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has been awarded a $334M ceiling, single award, ID/IQ contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of the Mayhem program.
  • This program is focused on delivering a larger class air-breathing hypersonic system capable of executing multiple missions with a standardized payload interface, providing a significant technological advancement and future capability.
  • Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other potential testing sites to be determined, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2028.
  • This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition, and six offers were received.
  • The Air Force Research Lab is the contracting activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.