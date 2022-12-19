Leidos bags $334M contract from Air Force Research Lab
Dec. 19, 2022 2:51 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has been awarded a $334M ceiling, single award, ID/IQ contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of the Mayhem program.
- This program is focused on delivering a larger class air-breathing hypersonic system capable of executing multiple missions with a standardized payload interface, providing a significant technological advancement and future capability.
- Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other potential testing sites to be determined, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2028.
- This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition, and six offers were received.
- The Air Force Research Lab is the contracting activity.
