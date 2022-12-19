Taysha Gene Therapies names new CEO
Dec. 19, 2022 3:03 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Taysha Gene Therapies' (NASDAQ:TSHA) Chair of the Board of Directors, Sean P. Nolan, a highly experienced biopharmaceutical industry senior leader, has been appointed CEO, succeeding RA Session II, who has resigned from his operating role, but will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.
- In addition, Sukumar Nagendran, M.D., a Director on Board of Directors, and an accomplished physician, drug developer, and biotech executive, has been appointed President and Head of R&D.
- Mr. Nolan previously served as CEO of the gene therapy company, AveXis, until its acquisition by Novartis.
