Taysha Gene Therapies names new CEO

Dec. 19, 2022 3:03 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Taysha Gene Therapies' (NASDAQ:TSHA) Chair of the Board of Directors, Sean P. Nolan, a highly experienced biopharmaceutical industry senior leader, has been appointed CEO, succeeding RA Session II, who has resigned from his operating role, but will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.
  • In addition, Sukumar Nagendran, M.D., a Director on Board of Directors, and an accomplished physician, drug developer, and biotech executive, has been appointed President and Head of R&D.
  • Mr. Nolan previously served as CEO of the gene therapy company, AveXis, until its acquisition by Novartis. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.