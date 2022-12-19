Sims sells surplus land for $31.5M
Dec. 19, 2022 3:30 AM ETSims Limited (SMSMY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sims (OTCPK:SMSMY) announced the sale of 8.2 acres of land, located at 250 Doremus Avenue in Newark, New Jersey for $31.5M.
- 85% of the proceeds will be received in December 2022, and the balance will be received before June 30, 2023.
This sale represents tangible progress in the company's ongoing review of identifying unproductive or non-core assets for disposal and subsequently redeploying the proceeds to core growth assets.
The previous sale of a 50.5% stake in Sims Municipal Recycling is an example of a non-core asset identified during this review process. The proceeds were recycled to substantially fund the acquisitions of Recyclers Australia and Atlantic Recycling Group.
Comments