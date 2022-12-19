Looking Glass Labs connects with Cavrnus to deliver clear metaverse innovation and commercialization strategy
Dec. 19, 2022 3:46 AM ETLooking Glass Labs Ltd. (LGSLF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Looking Glass Labs (OTCPK:LGSLF) has signed a strategic development agreement with Cavrnus, a brand that aims to push the limits of creativity in the metaverse sector.
- The primary objective of the agreement is to co-develop immersive metaverse experiences for consumer brands, through the expansion of LGL's Pocket Dimension metaverse by deploying to multiple operating and mobile systems.
- "We are excited to collaborate with Cavrnus in this way. Their expertise is complementary to ours and we expect the outcome of our joint focus to be quite positive. In order to evolve in the metaverse sector, we believe that strategic relationships are vital and we want to continue to create user-friendly and fulfilling metaverse experiences for Pocket Dimension holders," said Dorian Banks, CEO.
