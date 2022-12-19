European markets surge higher as investor assess interest rate outlook

London +0.45%.

Germany +0.47%. Germany December Ifo business climate index 88.6 vs 87.4 expected

France +0.65%.

ECB's policymaker Gediminas Šimkus: No doubt that there will be a 50 bps rate hike in February. ECB policymaker, Mario Centeno says very low probability of returning to 75 bps rate hikes. Domestic sight deposits CHF 510.2 bn vs CHF 510.8 bn prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.51% in early morning trade, with most sectors and major bourses trading in positive territory. Oil and gas led gains.

Coming up in the session: No major events lined up for the day.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 3.52%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up three basis point to 2.17%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 3.39%.