International Petroleum repurchases 279K shares under normal course issuer bid
Dec. 19, 2022 5:31 AM ETInternational Petroleum Corporation (IPCFF), IPCO:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- International Petroleum (OTCPK:IPCFF) repurchased 279,000 common shares under its normal course issuer bid during the period of December 12 to 16, 2022.
- The oil and gas exploration firm repurchased 240,000 IPC common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and 39,000 common shares on the TSX.
- All common shares repurchased by International Petroleum under the NCIB will be cancelled. As at December 16, 2022, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares is 137,558,299 with voting rights, of which the company holds 644,500 common shares in treasury.
