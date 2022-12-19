TotalEnergies consortium wins exploration license for Brazil's Agua Marinha block
Dec. 19, 2022 5:43 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and its co-venturers QatarEnergy and Petronas Petróleo Brasil (PPBL) have been awarded a license to explore the offshore pre-salt Agua Marinha block in Brazil.
- Agua Marinha is a large block spanning over 1,300 km2, about 140km from onshore, in the pre-salt Campos Basin.
- TotalEnergies will participate in the block with a 30% interest, alongside Petrobras operator (30%), QatarEnergy (20%) and PPBL (20%).
- The entry into this block follows the entry into two blocks, S-M-1815 and S-M-1711, in the South Santos basin during the 3rd Cycle of the Permanent offer that took place on 13th April 2022.
- TTE shares are up 2.33% premarket
