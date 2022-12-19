Party City receives continued listing standard notice from the NYSE
Dec. 19, 2022 6:34 AM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) received NYSE non compliance notification regarding minimum share price requirement.
- The company has a cure period of six months to regain compliance.
- In order to regain compliance, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the company’s shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, must have (i) a closing price of at least $1.00 per share and (ii) an average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of such month.
- The company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during this period, subject to its compliance with other NYSE continued listing requirements.
- Shares are trading up 4.76% premarket.
