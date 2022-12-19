BitNile secures $14.7M in debt financing to support Circle 8 investment

Dec. 19, 2022 6:41 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) has borrowed $14.7M of principal amount of a secured promissory note from an accredited investor and shareholder.
  • The purchase price for the note was $13.5M, of which $12M was paid in cash and $1.5M was a non-accountable expense allowance. The note is secured by certain assets of the company and various subsidiaries and matures on March 16, 2023.
  • If the company repays at least $12M of principal payment on or before the maturity date, the company may extend the maturity date by 45 days by paying a fee of 10% of the outstanding balance owed as of the original maturity date.
  • Proceeds will be used for one of the company’s first private equity related investments, the previously announced agreement to purchase substantially all of the operating assets of Circle 8 Crane Services, which is expected to close later today.
  • NILE shares are up 2.33% premarket

Comments

