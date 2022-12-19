Sanofi and Innate Pharma join hands for NK cell therapeutics in oncology
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) expand their collaboration, with Sanofi licensing a natural killer (or NK) cell engager program targeting B7H3 from Innate’s ANKET (Antibody-based NK Cell Engager Therapeutics) platform.
- Sanofi will also have the option to add up to two additional ANKET targets. Upon candidate selection, Sanofi will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization.
- Under the terms of the new license agreement, Innate will receive €25M upfront payment and up to €1.35B total in preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones plus royalties on potential net sales.
- Closing of the transaction is subject to HSR approval.
