dynaCERT gives gist of Q4 global sales

Dec. 19, 2022 6:59 AM ETdynaCERT Inc. (DYFSF), DYA:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  •  dynaCERT (OTCQX:DYFSF) to announce substantial upturn of its Q4 sales, primarily reflecting repeated international sales from existing clients and new sales in multiple applications.

  • These repeat dynaCERT sales follow several successful initial pilot projects in a variety of applications by several global companies applying HydraGEN™ Technology which is designed to improve fuel consumption and significantly reduce Greenhouse Gases (or GHG’s).

  • Q4 sales represent 137 confirmed orders of the company’s HydraGEN Technology of which 112 have been delivered and 25 confirmed orders which are scheduled for early 2023 delivery.

