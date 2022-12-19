dynaCERT gives gist of Q4 global sales
Dec. 19, 2022 6:59 AM ETdynaCERT Inc. (DYFSF), DYA:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
dynaCERT (OTCQX:DYFSF) to announce substantial upturn of its Q4 sales, primarily reflecting repeated international sales from existing clients and new sales in multiple applications.
These repeat dynaCERT sales follow several successful initial pilot projects in a variety of applications by several global companies applying HydraGEN™ Technology which is designed to improve fuel consumption and significantly reduce Greenhouse Gases (or GHG’s).
Q4 sales represent 137 confirmed orders of the company’s HydraGEN Technology of which 112 have been delivered and 25 confirmed orders which are scheduled for early 2023 delivery.
