Las Vegas Sands lays out plans to invest in non-gaming entertainment

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) outlined its vision for the company's next ten years in Macau after officially signing a new 10-year gaming concession.

The casino operator has pledged to spend 30B Macanese patacas ($3.75B) through 2032 on both capital and operating projects, including 27.8B patacas ($3.5B) in non-gaming projects that will also appeal to international visitors.

"Sands China is confident in Macao's future and is appreciative of the opportunity to continue working with the Macao SAR government to support the growth of Macao's economy, society and environment," said Sands China President Dr. Wilfred Wong Ying Wai.

The company has a central goal of helping Macau become a world center of tourism and leisure, promoting its economic and industrial diversification and enhancing its international reputation.

The LVS commitment includes plans to expand, improve and optimize the scale and quality of its convention centers and related amenities. This would include the proposed development of a new approximately 18K square meter MICE facility adjacent to the existing Cotai Expo, expanding the company's footprint of inter-connected meeting space and enabling the hosting of additional large-scale international MICE events. The redevelopment of the existing Le Jardin to create a new and internationally unique approximately 50K square meter garden-themed destination is also planned. The proposed garden-themed attraction will include an iconic conservatory together with related themed green spaces and amenities. Expansion of entertainment and sporting events will also be targeted in order to help grow international tourism. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will also develop several new restaurants and introduce innovative international culinary.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) fell 1.41% in premarket trading on Monday to $46.82 vs. the 52-week trading range of $28.88 to $49.73.