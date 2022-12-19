Freshii to be acquired by Foodtastic

Dec. 19, 2022
  • Foodtastic Inc will acquire all shares of Freshii (TSX:FRII:CA) for $2.30 per share in cash, representing total consideration of ~$74.4M on a fully diluted basis.
  • The consideration represents a 148% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price per share for the period ending on December 16, 2022, and a 142% premium to the closing price on December 16, 2022.
  • The company expects to call and hold a special meeting of shareholders late in Q1 2023. The arrangement is expected to close before the end of the quarter.
  • “This all-cash transaction delivers immediate and certain liquidity to Freshii’s shareholders at a price that represents a significant premium to the market price of Freshii’s shares. We believe it represents a compelling opportunity for Freshii’s shareholders,” said Stephen Smith, Chair of the Special Committee of independent directors of Freshii that oversaw the consideration and negotiation of the transaction.

