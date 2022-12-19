Vintage Wine Estates is expected to benefit from consumer downtrading trend

Cowen thinks Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) appears well positioned to capitalize on growth in the outperforming wine category despite some macroeconomic headwinds.

Analyst Vivian Azer said VWE's stands to capture more market share through the recent consumer downtrading trend due to its wine portfolio that concentrates at $10 to $20 price points.

"With consumers continuing to contend with elevated rates of inflation and gas prices (though we are seeing improvement in both), as well as equity market softness, downtrading is apparent in wine. The change in trend is most notable at price points above $20, where revenue growth had averaged 5.8% in the first 5 months of the year, but has averaged only 1.4% since then."

Azer noted wines at less than $20 per bottle have been the clear beneficiary of consumer austerity measures and the double-digit declines in the below $10 category have also eased substantially.

Looking ahead, VWE is seen having the balance sheet and track record to execute against top- and bottom-line accretive M&A.

Cowen has an Outperform rating on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) and price target of $7.50.

Shares of VWE moved up 2.12% in premarket trading on Monday.

