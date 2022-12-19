Pearson to acquire workforce assessment provider PDRI

Dec. 19, 2022 7:18 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has entered into an agreement with SHL Group to acquire workforce assessment provider, Personnel Decisions Research Institutes (PDRI).
  • The consideration for PDRI represents an enterprise value of $190M, which will be funded from Pearson's existing cash and available liquidity.
  • The transaction is expected to occur during H1 2023 subject to regular closing conditions, including any required regulatory filings or approvals.
  • Founded in 1975, PDRI has significant expertise in providing assessment solutions to the U.S. federal government. The business will join Pearson's Assessment & Qualifications division and significantly expand the company's services to U.S. federal government.
  • PSO shares are up 1.26% premarket

