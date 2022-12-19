JPMorgan reportedly closes on $800M acquisition of Viva Wallet
Dec. 19, 2022 7:20 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) closed on the purchase of a 48.5% stake in Viva Wallet, an Athens-based payments technology firm, for more than $800M, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
- The move underscores the importance the Wall Street bank places on holding a prominent position in financial technology. Viva Wallet focuses on serving small- and medium-sized businesses in 23 countries. Its services provide merchants with tap-to pay device technology, merchant cash advance, bill pay, expense management, virtual debit card issuance, cash disbursement, gift cards, and loyalty.
- In January, JPMorgan (JPM) agreed to buy the stake in the cloud-based fintech company, but didn't disclose the financial terms of the transaction.
Comments