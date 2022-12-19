JPMorgan reportedly closes on $800M acquisition of Viva Wallet

Dec. 19, 2022 7:20 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Global Communication Network

imaginima

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) closed on the purchase of a 48.5% stake in Viva Wallet, an Athens-based payments technology firm, for more than $800M, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
  • The move underscores the importance the Wall Street bank places on holding a prominent position in financial technology. Viva Wallet focuses on serving small- and medium-sized businesses in 23 countries. Its services provide merchants with tap-to pay device technology, merchant cash advance, bill pay, expense management, virtual debit card issuance, cash disbursement, gift cards, and loyalty.
  • In January, JPMorgan (JPM) agreed to buy the stake in the cloud-based fintech company, but didn't disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.