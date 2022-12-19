Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) announced on Monday that it is working to transfer its flights booked with American Airlines (AAL) to United Airlines(UAL).

The regional carrier said it is working to “finalizing a new-five-year agreement with United Airlines that would place the associated aircraft into United Express operations and compensate Mesa for the higher costs associated with regional jet flying." The shift moves a number of CRJ-900 and E-175 aircraft from American Eagle to United Express. The former is a group of 6 regional airlines operated by American Airlines (AAL) that counts itself as the largest express operation in the world, an operation Mesa had worked with for 30 years.

However, American reportedly cut ties with Mesa due to concerns about financial and operational issues at Mesa. Mesa contended on Monday that the decision to cut ties was consensual given "ongoing unprofitable operations" with the major airline. The last flight operated by Mesa for the American Eagle brand will take place in early April, according to American Airlines (AAL) with plans to place aircraft with United in March 2023 under the new agreement.

“Once finalized, our expanded agreement with United is expected to both solidify our operations and, in conjunction with our amended agreements with key stakeholders, significantly improve our financial position,” Ornstein commented on Monday. “This new agreement would allow us to transition to higher revenue-per-block hour operations and create more opportunities and job security for our people. Importantly, current and future pilots at Mesa will benefit from the anticipated new agreement with United, which is poised to offer the best combination of the highest pay rates and fastest career path to a major airline in the industry.”

Ornstein recently spoke with SeekingAlpha about the weight of the pilot shortage on regional carriers. He voiced his belief that the problem is largely rooted in misguided regulation.

“We’re in a shortage now that has been entirely created by really poorly designed, poorly executed, and poorly thought-through government regulation that has nothing to do with safety and everything to do with money,” Ornstein said. “As a result we are short thousands of pilots and most regional airlines are flying at half capacity.”

Shares of Mesa Air (MESA) rose 6.84% in premarket trading on Monday.

The airline recently delayed its Q4 earnings release. A 10-K is due to be released no later than December 29.