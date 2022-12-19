Perpetua Resources bags critical minerals award of up to $24.8M
Dec. 19, 2022 7:36 AM ETPerpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA), PPTA:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) subsidiary Perpetua Resources Idaho, was awarded a technology investment agreement of up to $24.8M under Title III of the Defense Production Act.
- The funding objective of the Technology Investment Agreement, issued by the Air Force Research Laboratory, is to complete environmental and engineering studies and other activities related to advancing Perpetua's construction readiness and permitting process for the Stibnite Gold Project.
- The DPA award is separate from the previously announced Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 funding awarded to Perpetua by the Defense Logistics Agency in September 2022.
