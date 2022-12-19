Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has made an offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Brazilian consumer credit bureau Boa Vista Serviços for R$8.00 per share.

Under the terms of the proposal, Equifax (EFX) would offer all Boa Vista Serviços shareholders the option to receive (1) R$8.00 per share in cash, (2) a combination of cash and Brazilian Depositary Receipts representing shares of Equifax common stock or (3) a combination of shares of Equifax Brasil common stock and cash or Equifax BDRs.

The transaction is subject to review and approval by the Boa Vista Serviços Board of Directors.

The offer implies an estimated total enterprise value of US$583M based on a USD/BRL exchange rate of 5.3180 (PTAX as of December 15, 2022) and was made with the support and agreement of Associação Comercial de São Paulo (ACSP), the largest shareholder of Boa Vista Serviços, who is expected to have ownership of up to 20% in the combined Brazilian company (Equifax Brasil).

Equifax (EFX) currently holds ~10% of Boa Vista Serviços' shares and ACSP holds ~30%.

Speaking on the offer, Equifax CEO Mark Begor said: "Equifax has been an investor in Boa Vista Serviços since 2011, and with this acquisition, we would bring powerful new insights to Brazilian lenders and service providers that would help them better understand their customers and promote greater financial inclusion. We have a strong track record of reinvesting in strategic bolt-on M&A transactions to broaden and strengthen Equifax, having invested more than $3.5B in 12 acquisitions during the past 24 months."