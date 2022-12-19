Unique Logistics International enters merger agreement with Edify Acquisition

  • Unique Logistics International (OTCPK:UNQL) has signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Edify Acquisition (EACPW), a special purpose acquisition company, for a proposed business combination of the two companies.
  • Under the merger agreement, Unique will merge with a subsidiary of Edify, and thereby become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edify.
  • In conjunction with entering into the merger agreement, the company entered a senior secured financing facility in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $35M which the company intends to use to fund its previously announced pending acquisitions of eight subsidiaries and affiliates of Unique Logistics.

