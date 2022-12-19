Summa Silver to launch up to $10M brokered private placement financing

Dec. 19, 2022

  • Summa Silver (OTCQX:SSVRF) (TSXV:SSVR:CA) is set to launch a brokered private placement financing of up to 12.5M unit at $0.80 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10M.
  • The Canadian junior mineral exploration company has entered into an agreement with Research Capital and Eventus Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, in connection with the offering.
  • Each unit will be comprised of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one share at $1.20 per share.
  • The net proceeds will be used for further exploration work and general working capital purposes.
  • The offering is anticipated to close on or about Dec. 29.
