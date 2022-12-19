Qumu jumps 108% on acquisition by Enghouse Systems for $18M
- Global provider of enterprise software solutions serving certain enterprise vertical markets, Enghouse Systems (OTC:ENGH) will acquire Qumu, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology.
- A newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Enghouse will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Qumu for $0.90 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $18M.
- The purchase price of $0.90 per share represents a premium of ~105% over the $0.44 per share closing price of Qumu common stock on December 16, 2022.
- Commenting on the acquisition, Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO at Enghouse, said: "The combination of Qumu's video creation, management and delivery solutions with Enghouse's video collaboration and streaming products strengthens the position of both companies in a competitive space."
- Qumu jumps 108% pre-market on acquisition news.
