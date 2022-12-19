In a letter to Whitestone REIT's (NYSE:WSR) shareholders, CEO Dave Holeman said Monday he expects the retail REIT's debt-to-EBITDAre ratio to stand at ~8.0x at the end of 2022, compared with the 9.1x ratio at the end of 2021.

In addition, he expects the company has $125M to $140M worth of investment opportunities with a portion on underutilized land that WSR currently owns "with attractive enough returns to accelerate our earnings growth while simultaneously strengthening our credit metrics," Holeman said in the letter.

The update comes as the Whitestone (WSR) continues to fight against two lawsuits filed by the company's former CEO and Pillarstone Capital REIT, with which WSR had a related-party transaction in Pillarstone Partnership. In addition, WSR sued Pillarstone to invalidate a poison pill that would prevent WSR from exiting the partnership.

Holeman outlined progress the company made in 2022 to improve corporate governance, operational and financial performance, and strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Still, the company plans to make further improvements in 2023 in operational and financial performance, aligning shareholder/governance matters, improving debt leverage, and obtaining positive outcomes on the lawsuits.

