DocGo's subsidiary secures new mobile healthcare contract in the UK
Dec. 19, 2022 8:02 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- DocGo's (NASDAQ:DCGO) subsidiary, Ambulnz Community Partners, has been awarded a new mobile health care contract to provide Rapid Falls Response Service.
- This offering will provide a quicker response to help elderly patients recover from falls without requiring a trip to the emergency room, and establishes clinical pathways to help prevent future incidents.
- The contract is expected to begin on Dec. 31, 2022.
- Ambulnz Community Partners will be adding this mobile health care offering to its established transportation services, which include patient transport and discharges, maternity transfers, transfers for palliative patients and patients on end-of-life pathways as well as transport for mental health patients and Accident and Emergency (A&E).
