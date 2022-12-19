Elon Musk could take nearly $30B hit on Twitter investment - Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster said that Elon Musk could take a big loss on his Twitter (TWTR) investment.

Munster told Squawk Box that Twitter (TWTR) is likely worth about $15B, well below the $44B price that Musk paid for the business. The price is also well below the price sought by Musk in efforts to find investors in the newly private business.

Munster recently called for Musk to “pull it together” and maintain focus on the EV brand he heads.

"Elon is Tesla's brand. He needs to pull it together. He's made these mistakes about running off at the mouth many times and he needs to tighten up the message," he told the same network last week.