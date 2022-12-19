5 stocks to watch on Monday: Tesla, Activision Blizzard and more
Dec. 19, 2022 8:14 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)MSFT, HEI, AJRD, SCS, ATVI, LHXBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
Stocks looked poised to start Monday's trading with an advance, as Wall Street looks to bounce back from recent weakness. Concerns about interest rates and a possible recession have put pressure on the major U.S. equity averages in recent weeks. Here are some stocks to watch for Monday:
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rebounded in Monday's premarket trading after a slide last week that took the stock to a series of 52-week lows. Shares of the EV maker have slipped amid worries that CEO Elon Musk's recent purchase of Twitter will create an ongoing distraction and will continue to force the billionaire to sell TSLA stock. In the latest headline in the saga, Musk lost a Twitter poll related to Twitter leadership, with 57.5% of respondents saying he should step down as head of the social media giant.
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which has a deal to be acquired by Microsoft (MSFT), announced a major leadership change. The video game maker said Daniel Alegre, its president and COO, will leave the company for another opportunity. The departure will take place once Alegre's current employment agreement expires on March 31.
- Aerojet (AJRD) edged up in premarket trading after signing a deal to be acquired by L3Harris (LHX), rising by almost 2%. The agreement has a purchase price of $58 per share in cash, or a total of $4.7B, including debt. AJRD has been rising since mid-October, spurred higher recently by reports that the firm was fielding takeover offers.
- HEICO Corp. (HEI) is slated to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. The aerospace and electronics company is projected to post non-GAAP earnings of $0.69 per share, on revenue of almost $604M.
- Steelcase (SCS) is also scheduled to announce its financial figures in the postmarket period. The maker of office furniture is expected to earn $0.18 per share on a non-GAAP basis. Analysts are looking for a top-line figure of $836M.
