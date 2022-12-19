Designer Brands acquires Topo Athletic
Dec. 19, 2022 8:26 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) has acquired athletic footwear brand Topo Athletic to expand its reach into the critical performance athletic and outdoor footwear categories.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Bill Jordan, president of Designer Brands, said: "Topo represents another exciting growth opportunity for Designer Brands and further propels us to our goal of doubling sales of our Owned Brands by 2026. Following our most recent year-over-year quarterly sales increase of 25% in Owned Brands and 33% within our Direct-to-Consumer channels, we are confident Topo will continue to strengthen our Owned Brands portfolio and help extend our reach around the world."
- Topo's founder and CEO, Tony Post, will remain with the Company as CEO of Topo, and report to Bill Jordan, president of Designer Brands.
