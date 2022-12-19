AMRS, VKTX and ZYME are among pre market gainers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) +212% announces positive topline results from the Pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH Clinical Trial of Resmetirom for the Treatment of NASH and Liver Fibrosis
- Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) +59%.
- Innate Pharma (IPHA) +36% join hands for NK cell therapeutics in oncology.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) +32%.
- Zymeworks (ZYME) +30% announces Positive Topline Data in the Pivotal HERIZON-BTC-01 Trial of Zanidatamab.
- LianBio (LIAN) +19% opts In to LianBio Rights to respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Candidate Sisunatovir in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.
- Akili (AKLI) +18%.
- 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) +18%.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) +7% announces positive top line data from Pilot Efficacy study for the Treatment of Pulmonary Anthrax and acceptance of the second procurement of NUZYRA (omadacycline) under BARDA Project BioShield.
- MediWound (MDWD) +12% announces positive results in U.S. phase I/II Study of MW005 for the Treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma.
- Bit Brother (BTB) +10%.
- 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) +9%.
- Amyris (AMRS) +9%.
- Mesa Air Group (MESA) +8% working with United Airlines after ending American agreement.
- Golden Sun Education Group (GSUN) +7%.
- Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) +7%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) +6%.
- Yatsen Holding (YSG) +6%.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) +6% Taysha Gene Therapies names new CEO.
