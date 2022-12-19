Kratos Defense receive initial $30M funding on potential $250M C5ISR program
Dec. 19, 2022 8:17 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received an ~$13M potential value, Single Award Contract for electronic warfare related system products and solutions.
- The contract is expected to be incrementally funded over the relative periods of performance and the work under this program award will be performed at secure Kratos engineering and production facilities.
- “KMED is a leading technology and product supplier supporting missile, radar, command, control, communications, space, satellite and other systems, and our entire organization is proud to work with this important National Security related customer.” said Yonah Adelman, President of Kratos Microwave Electronic Division.
