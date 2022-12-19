Royal Caribbean partners with iCON fund to develop cruise port infrastructure
Dec. 19, 2022 8:35 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) on Monday announced a partnership with fund iCON Infrastructure Partners VI to develop strategic cruise port infrastructure.
- The proposed partnership will own, develop and manage cruise terminal facilities and infrastructure in home ports and key ports of call.
- The partnership will be owned 90% by iCON VI and 10% by Royal Caribbean (RCL).
- At closing, expected in Q1 2023, Royal Caribbean (RCL) expects to receive net cash proceeds of ~$210M.
- The partnership is expected to be accretive to Royal Caribbean's (RCL) earnings, ROIC and leverage metrics.
- Both parties committed to provide funding for future expansion in accordance with their stake.
- The partnership will initially include PortMiami Terminal A, and development projects in Italy, Spain and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- iCON VI is advised by iCON Infrastructure, an independent investment group that invests in high-quality infrastructure assets predominantly in North America and Europe.
Comments