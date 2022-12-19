Superior Industries announces refinancing
- Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) has announced the refinancing of its Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facilities.
- Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, provided the capital for a new $400M Senior Secured Term Loan maturing Dec. 15, 2028.
- J.P. Morgan Chase Bank is Agent for a new $60M Revolving Credit Facility maturing on Dec. 15, 2027.
- The new Revolving Credit Facility includes the ability for the Co., at its option, to obtain additional commitments to upsize the facility to $110M.
- “As we look forward, we remain laser-focused on extending our momentum and advancing our growth strategy to drive shareholder value.” said Majdi Abulaban, President and CEO.
