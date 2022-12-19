Terex authorizes new $150M buyback

Dec. 19, 2022 8:41 AM ETTerex Corporation (TEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX) has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $150M.
  • The new authorization is in addition to the share repurchase program announced in July 2018, under which the company has ~$43M remaining.
  • John L. Garrison, Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to expand our share repurchase program based on the strength of our balance sheet and expectations for future free cash flow generation as outlined at our recent investor day. The new $150 million share repurchase authorization is consistent with our disciplined capital allocation strategy and demonstrates our continued commitment to offset dilution and opportunistically return capital to shareholders."

