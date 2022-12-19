Madrigal up 210% on positive late-stage results for NASH candidate resmetirom
Dec. 19, 2022 8:48 AM ETMadrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)VKTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is up 210% in premarket trading after releasing late-stage results on resmetirom for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis.
- NASH results in the MAESTRO-NASH trial showed that patients on resmetirom 80 mg and 100 mg after 52 weeks of treatment had, respectively, NASH resolution of 26% and 30% compared to 10% for placebo.
- For liver fibrosis, a ≥1-stage improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) was seen in, respectively, 24% and 26% of resmetirom 80 mg and 100 mg patients and 14% of placebo patients.
- In a secondary endpoint of LDL-C lowering, resmetirom 80 mg and 100 mg led to a reduction of 12% and 16% compared to a 1% gain in the placebo group.
- Resmetirom was well tolerated with the frequency of adverse events similar in the treatment and placebo cohorts.
- Madrigal (MDGL) plans on filing an NDA for the candidate seeking accelerated approval for non-cirrhotic NASH with liver fibrosis.
- The company currently has four phase 3 trials in progress for resmetirom for NASH.
- Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), which has VK2809 in phase 2 for NASH, is up ~51% on the news.
- BioSci Capital Partners recently called Madrigal (MDGL) a buy.
Comments (6)