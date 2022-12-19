Odyssey Health completes Phase I human clinical trial for concussion drug, preparing for Phase II
- Medical products company Odyssey Health (OTCPK:ODYY) said its Phase I human clinical trial for concussion drug was successful and the company is preparing for Phase II.
- As part of the concussion drug development program, the company added two key executives to the management team of the unit Odyssey NeuroPharma, completed the development of a nanoparticle spray-dried formulation for intranasal delivery and the development and GMP manufacturing of novel breath-propelled intranasal delivery device.
- ODYY also said it was identifying sites for a Phase II study and was exploring potential partnership opportunities with pharmaceutical companies and strategic industry partners.
- Regarding the nerve agent antidote development program, Odyssey has started the concept phase of developing a formula for an antidote to nerve gas via its intranasal device.
