Odyssey Health completes Phase I human clinical trial for concussion drug, preparing for Phase II

Dec. 19, 2022 8:55 AM ETOdyssey Health, Inc. (ODYY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Woman visit neurologist. Doctor testing eye reflex with hammer

Andrii Borodai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Medical products company Odyssey Health (OTCPK:ODYY) said its Phase I human clinical trial for concussion drug was successful and the company is preparing for Phase II.
  • As part of the concussion drug development program, the company added two key executives to the management team of the unit Odyssey NeuroPharma, completed the development of a nanoparticle spray-dried formulation for intranasal delivery and the development and GMP manufacturing of novel breath-propelled intranasal delivery device.
  • ODYY also said it was identifying sites for a Phase II study and was exploring potential partnership opportunities with pharmaceutical companies and strategic industry partners.
  • Regarding the nerve agent antidote development program, Odyssey has started the concept phase of developing a formula for an antidote to nerve gas via its intranasal device.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.